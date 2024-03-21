Does Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) Look Expensive At $4.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.64 trading at $0.15 or 3.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $158.08M. That closing price of OCEA’s stock is at a discount of -160.34% from its 52-week high price of $12.08 and is indicating a premium of 88.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.34%, in the last five days OCEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $4.64 price level, adding 6.64% to its value on the day. Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 603.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.00% in past 5-day. Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) showed a performance of 743.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.96 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.