Does Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) Look Expensive At $2.79? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.79 trading at -$0.04 or -1.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $656.10M. That most recent trading price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -20.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 26.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.79 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 16.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.02% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of 4.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.33 million shares which calculate 8.37 days to cover the short interests.