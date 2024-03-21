Does Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) Look Expensive At $2.79? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.79 trading at -$0.04 or -1.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $656.10M. That most recent trading price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -20.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 26.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.79 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 16.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.02% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of 4.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.33 million shares which calculate 8.37 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
NNDM Dividends
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.17% institutions for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at NNDM for having 20.63 million shares of worth $58.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., which was holding about 12.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.52 million.
On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 2.45 million shares of worth $6.92 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $6.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.