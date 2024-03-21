Does Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Look Expensive At $117.55? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $117.55 trading at $3.85 or 3.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.96B. That most recent trading price of ENPH’s stock is at a discount of -96.87% from its 52-week high price of $231.42 and is indicating a premium of 37.48% from its 52-week low price of $73.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.39%, in the last five days ENPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $117.55 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Enphase Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.47% in past 5-day. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) showed a performance of -6.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.07 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.