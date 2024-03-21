Does Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) Look Expensive At $0.06? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw 2.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at $0.0 or 6.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90M. That closing price of CRKN’s stock is at a discount of -32766.67% from its 52-week high price of $19.72 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.03%, in the last five days CRKN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s shares saw a change of -58.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.68% in past 5-day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) showed a performance of -39.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.83 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.