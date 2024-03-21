Does Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.01 or 0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.48M. That most recent trading price of COSM’s stock is at a discount of -495.59% from its 52-week high price of $4.05 and is indicating a premium of 2.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days COSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 20.93% to its value on the day. Cosmos Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.04% in past 5-day. Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) showed a performance of -15.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.
Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cosmos Health Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.07% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.04% during past 5 years.
COSM Dividends
Cosmos Health Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 13.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.62% institutions for Cosmos Health Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at COSM for having 1.33 million shares of worth $0.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $89799.0 or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59152.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $39395.0 in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.