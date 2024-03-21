Does Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.01 or 0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.48M. That most recent trading price of COSM’s stock is at a discount of -495.59% from its 52-week high price of $4.05 and is indicating a premium of 2.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days COSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 20.93% to its value on the day. Cosmos Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.04% in past 5-day. Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) showed a performance of -15.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.