Does Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Look Expensive At $3.49? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw 2.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.49 trading at $1.36 or 63.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.07M. That closing price of CZOO’s stock is at a discount of -8352.72% from its 52-week high price of $295.00 and is indicating a premium of 39.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 64.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 63.85%, in the last five days CZOO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $3.49 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Cazoo Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -63.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.86% in past 5-day. Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) showed a performance of -19.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30850.0 shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.
Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $344.97 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $424.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.68%.
CZOO Dividends
Cazoo Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.03% institutions for Cazoo Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenvale Capital, LLP is the top institutional holder at CZOO for having 2.42 million shares of worth $2.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 1.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.17 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $1.14 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 82778.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $97678.0 in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.