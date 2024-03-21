Does Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Look Expensive At $3.49? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw 2.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.49 trading at $1.36 or 63.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.07M. That closing price of CZOO’s stock is at a discount of -8352.72% from its 52-week high price of $295.00 and is indicating a premium of 39.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 64.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 63.85%, in the last five days CZOO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $3.49 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Cazoo Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -63.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.86% in past 5-day. Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) showed a performance of -19.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30850.0 shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.