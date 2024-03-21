Does Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) Look Expensive At $0.19? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.01 or -3.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.75M. That closing price of CEI’s stock is at a discount of -894.74% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.55%, in the last five days CEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 11.55% to its value on the day. Camber Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.13% in past 5-day. Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) showed a performance of 3.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.39 million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.