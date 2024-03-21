Does Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Look Expensive At $0.06? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at $0.01 or 4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.71M. That closing price of BRSH’s stock is at a discount of -16116.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.73 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days BRSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, subtracting -5.26% to its value on the day. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.32% in past 5-day. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) showed a performance of -26.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.