Does Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) Look Expensive At $8.34? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) saw 3.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.34 trading at $0.91 or 12.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $922.57M. That closing price of BTDR’s stock is at a discount of -76.86% from its 52-week high price of $14.75 and is indicating a premium of 66.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.25%, in the last five days BTDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $8.34 price level. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s shares saw a change of -15.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.74% in past 5-day. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) showed a performance of 16.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.