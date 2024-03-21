Does Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) Look Expensive At $1.03? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.01 or -1.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.00M. That most recent trading price of BNOX’s stock is at a discount of -522.33% from its 52-week high price of $6.41 and is indicating a premium of 15.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 69540.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days BNOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -30.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.09% in past 5-day. Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) showed a performance of -17.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86210.0 shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.
Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bionomics Ltd. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.81% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.44% during past 5 years.
BNOX Dividends
Bionomics Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.67% institutions for Bionomics Ltd. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at BNOX for having 0.82 million shares of worth $0.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.