Does Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) Look Expensive At $1.03? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.01 or -1.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.00M. That most recent trading price of BNOX’s stock is at a discount of -522.33% from its 52-week high price of $6.41 and is indicating a premium of 15.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 69540.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days BNOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -30.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.09% in past 5-day. Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) showed a performance of -17.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86210.0 shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.