Does Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Look Expensive At $2.42? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.42 trading at -$0.02 or -0.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.72B. That most recent trading price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -98.76% from its 52-week high price of $4.81 and is indicating a premium of 51.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.61%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.42 price level, adding 5.47% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.78% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -12.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.32 million shares which calculate 7.53 days to cover the short interests.