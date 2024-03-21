Does Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Look Expensive At $2.42? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.42 trading at -$0.02 or -0.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.72B. That most recent trading price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -98.76% from its 52-week high price of $4.81 and is indicating a premium of 51.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.61%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.42 price level, adding 5.47% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.78% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -12.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.32 million shares which calculate 7.53 days to cover the short interests.
Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter.
AUR Dividends
Aurora Innovation Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 33.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.12% institutions for Aurora Innovation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUR for having 115.36 million shares of worth $276.87 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 84.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $201.81 million.
On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 74.22 million shares of worth $178.13 million or 6.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $65.97 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.