Does Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) Look Expensive At $0.64? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) saw 23.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 8.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.14 or 26.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.78M. That most recent trading price of ASST’s stock is at a discount of -445.31% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 54.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 98340.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 514.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.40%, in the last five days ASST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 23.63% to its value on the day. Asset Entities Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.19% in past 5-day. Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) showed a performance of 26.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33650.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.