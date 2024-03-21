Does Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) Look Expensive At $0.64? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) saw 23.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 8.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.14 or 26.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.78M. That most recent trading price of ASST’s stock is at a discount of -445.31% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 54.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 98340.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 514.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 26.40%, in the last five days ASST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 23.63% to its value on the day. Asset Entities Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.19% in past 5-day. Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) showed a performance of 26.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33650.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.
ASST Dividends
Asset Entities Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 34.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.02% institutions for Asset Entities Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ASST for having 46138.0 shares of worth $80280.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 42500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73950.0.