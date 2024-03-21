Does Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) Look Expensive At $11.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.10 trading at $2.18 or 24.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.44M. That closing price of ANVS’s stock is at a discount of -115.23% from its 52-week high price of $23.89 and is indicating a premium of 51.17% from its 52-week low price of $5.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 286.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.44%, in the last five days ANVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $11.10 price level, adding 16.29% to its value on the day. Annovis Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.11% in past 5-day. Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) showed a performance of 10.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 7.05 days to cover the short interests.
Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Annovis Bio Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.55% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -242.10% in the current quarter and calculating 27.70% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -98.73% during past 5 years.
ANVS Dividends
Annovis Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 01 and April 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 25.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.97% institutions for Annovis Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ANVS for having 0.42 million shares of worth $5.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.6 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $2.3 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80474.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.