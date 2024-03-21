Does Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) Look Expensive At $11.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.10 trading at $2.18 or 24.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.44M. That closing price of ANVS’s stock is at a discount of -115.23% from its 52-week high price of $23.89 and is indicating a premium of 51.17% from its 52-week low price of $5.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 286.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.44%, in the last five days ANVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $11.10 price level, adding 16.29% to its value on the day. Annovis Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.11% in past 5-day. Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) showed a performance of 10.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 7.05 days to cover the short interests.