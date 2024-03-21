Does Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) Look Expensive At $9.34? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 2.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.34 trading at $0.6 or 6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $501.84M. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -58.89% from its 52-week high price of $14.84 and is indicating a premium of 77.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.86%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $9.34 price level, adding 15.63% to its value on the day. Altimmune Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.39% in past 5-day. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of 11.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.81 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.