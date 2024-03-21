Does Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) Look Expensive At $0.20? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw 2.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.02 or 14.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.82M. That closing price of AKAN’s stock is at a discount of -1250.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 679.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.26%, in the last five days AKAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Akanda Corp’s shares saw a change of -53.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.25% in past 5-day. Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) showed a performance of -30.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17150.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.