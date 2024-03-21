Does AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) Look Expensive At $0.17? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw 4.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or -2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.87M. That closing price of AGRI’s stock is at a discount of -22841.18% from its 52-week high price of $39.00 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.98%, in the last five days AGRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 24.07% to its value on the day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s shares saw a change of -64.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.25% in past 5-day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) showed a performance of -38.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.