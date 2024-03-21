Does Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) Look Expensive At $66.20? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) saw 3.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.20 trading at -$5.05 or -7.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.91B. That most recent trading price of ASO’s stock is at a discount of -14.4% from its 52-week high price of $75.73 and is indicating a premium of 35.3% from its 52-week low price of $42.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.09%, in the last five days ASO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $66.20 price level, adding 8.6% to its value on the day. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.09% in past 5-day. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) showed a performance of -4.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.3 million shares which calculate 8.8 days to cover the short interests.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.92% while that of industry is -6.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.20% in the current quarter and calculating 6.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.41 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.19% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.00%.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.94% institutions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASO for having 11.8 million shares of worth $790.69 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 15.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $745.11 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 5.07 million shares of worth $339.41 million or 6.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $158.77 million in the company or a holder of 3.20% of company’s stock.