Does Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Look Expensive At $5.38? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.38 trading at $0.29 or 5.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $603.31M. That most recent trading price of ABSI’s stock is at a discount of -18.96% from its 52-week high price of $6.40 and is indicating a premium of 79.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.70%, in the last five days ABSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $5.38 price level, adding 3.41% to its value on the day. Absci Corp’s shares saw a change of 28.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.32% in past 5-day. Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) showed a performance of 9.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.62 million shares which calculate 5.84 days to cover the short interests.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Absci Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 253.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.61% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.03 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.56 million and $1.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -33.80% while estimating it to be 10.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.30%.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.03% institutions for Absci Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABSI for having 13.86 million shares of worth $75.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 14.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 8.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.93 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 3.9 million shares of worth $21.34 million or 4.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.