Do You Like Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) At $6.90?

In last trading session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.90 trading at $0.64 or 10.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $730.64M. That closing price of APLT’s stock is at a discount of -36.09% from its 52-week high price of $9.39 and is indicating a premium of 88.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.22%, in the last five days APLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $6.90 price level, adding 0.86% to its value on the day. Applied Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 105.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.93% in past 5-day. Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) showed a performance of 29.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.33 million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 172.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.68% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 54.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.72% during past 5 years.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.56% institutions for Applied Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at APLT for having 7.95 million shares of worth $10.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 5.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.24 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.4 million shares of worth $6.05 million or 5.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.51 million in the company or a holder of 4.18% of company’s stock.