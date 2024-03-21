Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) Up Almost 3.24% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw 4.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at -$0.02 or -1.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.70B. That most recent trading price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -12.57% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 49.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.04%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp’s shares saw a change of 7.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.70% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of 3.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.34 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Denison Mines Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -114.29% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 142.90% from the last financial year’s standing.
DNN Dividends
Denison Mines Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.80% institutions for Denison Mines Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 54.77 million shares of worth $105.49 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 49.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.39 million.
On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 45.63 million shares of worth $87.89 million or 5.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $81.86 million in the company or a holder of 4.77% of company’s stock.