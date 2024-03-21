Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) Up Almost 3.24% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw 4.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at -$0.02 or -1.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.70B. That most recent trading price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -12.57% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 49.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.04%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp’s shares saw a change of 7.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.70% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of 3.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.34 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.