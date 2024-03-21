Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Up Almost 35.11% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at -$0.05 or -9.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.62M. That closing price of DARE’s stock is at a discount of -139.13% from its 52-week high price of $1.10 and is indicating a premium of 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 450.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.24%, in the last five days DARE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 13.21% to its value on the day. Dare Bioscience Inc’s shares saw a change of 49.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.56% in past 5-day. Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) showed a performance of 35.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dare Bioscience Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.81% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.40% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -79.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.79 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.56% during past 5 years.

DARE Dividends

Dare Bioscience Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.78% institutions for Dare Bioscience Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at DARE for having 3.44 million shares of worth $3.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.74 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.38 million shares of worth $2.16 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.