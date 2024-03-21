CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) -13.27% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.43?

In last trading session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.81 trading at $0.24 or 9.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.85M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -647.33% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.34%, in the last five days CXAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $2.81 price level, adding 15.11% to its value on the day. CXApp Inc’s shares saw a change of 117.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.27% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of 89.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
CXAI Dividends
CXApp Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 8.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.99% institutions for CXApp Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CXAI for having 0.26 million shares of worth $2.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Clear Street LLC, which was holding about 80000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.87 million.
On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31560.0 shares of worth $0.34 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28670.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.