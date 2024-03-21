CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) -13.27% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.43?

In last trading session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.81 trading at $0.24 or 9.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.85M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -647.33% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.34%, in the last five days CXAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $2.81 price level, adding 15.11% to its value on the day. CXApp Inc’s shares saw a change of 117.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.27% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of 89.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.