Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) At $256.88: What To Do?

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 13.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $256.88 trading at $26.76 or 11.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.24B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -5.75% from its 52-week high price of $271.65 and is indicating a premium of 81.93% from its 52-week low price of $46.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.63%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $256.88 price level, adding 0.03% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 47.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.05% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of 48.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.92 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.