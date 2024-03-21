ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) Is Down -2.85% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) saw 4.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.88 trading at $0.05 or 2.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $783.81M. That most recent trading price of CHPT’s stock is at a discount of -469.68% from its 52-week high price of $10.71 and is indicating a premium of 17.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days CHPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.88 price level. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.95% in past 5-day. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) showed a performance of -2.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.75 million shares which calculate 7.01 days to cover the short interests.