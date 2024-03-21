ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) Is Down -2.85% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) saw 4.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.88 trading at $0.05 or 2.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $783.81M. That most recent trading price of CHPT’s stock is at a discount of -469.68% from its 52-week high price of $10.71 and is indicating a premium of 17.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days CHPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.88 price level. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.95% in past 5-day. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) showed a performance of -2.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.75 million shares which calculate 7.01 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that ChargePoint Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.96% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.65 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $124.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -149.12% during past 5 years.
CHPT Dividends
ChargePoint Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 28 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.