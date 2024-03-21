Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) At $92.46: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $92.46 trading at $1.79 or 1.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.52B. That most recent trading price of CELH’s stock is at a discount of -7.74% from its 52-week high price of $99.62 and is indicating a premium of 69.63% from its 52-week low price of $28.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.98%, in the last five days CELH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $92.46 price level, adding 1.64% to its value on the day. Celsius Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 69.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.06% in past 5-day. Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) showed a performance of 51.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.53 million shares which calculate 7.52 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Celsius Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 52.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.56% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.20% in the current quarter and calculating 58.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $392.21 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $464.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $218.81 million and $325.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.20% while estimating it to be 42.50% for the next quarter.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 140.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.28% institutions for Celsius Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CELH for having 16.35 million shares of worth $1.52 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 28.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 25.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.35 billion.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.0 million shares of worth $837.03 million or 15.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.64 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $431.36 million in the company or a holder of 8.11% of company’s stock.