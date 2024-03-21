Buy, Sell Or Hold Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) At $0.66?

In last trading session, Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.03 or 5.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.52M. That closing price of WLDS’s stock is at a discount of -287.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.56 and is indicating a premium of 60.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.21%, in the last five days WLDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 17.5% to its value on the day. Wearable Devices Ltd’s shares saw a change of 92.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.31% in past 5-day. Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) showed a performance of 50.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.