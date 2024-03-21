Buy, Sell Or Hold Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) At $0.34?

In last trading session, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw 22.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.05 or -10.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.67M. That closing price of VERB’s stock is at a discount of -1402.94% from its 52-week high price of $5.11 and is indicating a premium of 67.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 87.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.68%, in the last five days VERB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 63.16% to its value on the day. Verb Technology Company Inc’s shares saw a change of 100.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 125.23% in past 5-day. Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) showed a performance of 98.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.