Buy, Sell Or Hold Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) At $0.62?

In last trading session, Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.18 or 39.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.52M. That closing price of TOVX’s stock is at a discount of -93.55% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and is indicating a premium of 67.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 67.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 39.95%, in the last five days TOVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 9.42% to its value on the day. Theriva Biologics Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.16% in past 5-day. Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) showed a performance of 32.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.