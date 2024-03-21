Buy, Sell Or Hold Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) At $0.62?

In last trading session, Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.18 or 39.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.52M. That closing price of TOVX’s stock is at a discount of -93.55% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and is indicating a premium of 67.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 67.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 39.95%, in the last five days TOVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 9.42% to its value on the day. Theriva Biologics Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.16% in past 5-day. Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) showed a performance of 32.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.
Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -24.20% in the current quarter and calculating -13.30% decrease in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.94% during past 5 years.
TOVX Dividends
Theriva Biologics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.17% institutions for Theriva Biologics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TOVX for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $0.33 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.