Buy, Sell Or Hold Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) At $3.41?

In recent trading session, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.41 trading at $0.16 or 4.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.49M. That most recent trading price of SLNH’s stock is at a discount of -204.4% from its 52-week high price of $10.38 and is indicating a premium of 38.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 88180.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 4.92%, in the last five days SLNH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $3.41 price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. Soluna Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.45% in past 5-day. Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) showed a performance of 10.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38830.0 shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.
SLNH Dividends
Soluna Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 01 and April 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 21.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.34% institutions for Soluna Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLNH for having 13842.0 shares of worth $70524.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is We Are One Seven, LLC, which was holding about 8162.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41585.0.