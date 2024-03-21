Buy, Sell Or Hold Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) At $3.41?

In recent trading session, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.41 trading at $0.16 or 4.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.49M. That most recent trading price of SLNH’s stock is at a discount of -204.4% from its 52-week high price of $10.38 and is indicating a premium of 38.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 88180.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.92%, in the last five days SLNH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $3.41 price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. Soluna Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.45% in past 5-day. Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) showed a performance of 10.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38830.0 shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.