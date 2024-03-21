Buy, Sell Or Hold Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) At $1.58?

In recent trading session, Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.1 or -6.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.32M. That most recent trading price of PAPL’s stock is at a discount of -168.99% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 24.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29150.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.19%, in the last five days PAPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 9.2% to its value on the day. Pineapple Financial Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.90% in past 5-day. Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) showed a performance of 14.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31970.0 shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.