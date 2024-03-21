Buy, Sell Or Hold Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) At $1.58?

In recent trading session, Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.1 or -6.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.32M. That most recent trading price of PAPL’s stock is at a discount of -168.99% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 24.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29150.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.19%, in the last five days PAPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 9.2% to its value on the day. Pineapple Financial Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.90% in past 5-day. Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) showed a performance of 14.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31970.0 shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.
PAPL Dividends
Pineapple Financial Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 57.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.25% institutions for Pineapple Financial Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at PAPL for having 15032.0 shares of worth $23449.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2715.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4235.0.