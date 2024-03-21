Buy, Sell Or Hold Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) At $0.90?

In recent trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at -$0.17 or -15.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.20M. That most recent trading price of PHIO’s stock is at a discount of -1263.33% from its 52-week high price of $12.27 and is indicating a premium of 44.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 314.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.89%, in the last five days PHIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 18.92% to its value on the day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s shares saw a change of 18.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.40% in past 5-day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) showed a performance of 19.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45960.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.