Buy, Sell Or Hold NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) At $4.88?

In last trading session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) saw 18.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.88 trading at -$1.7 or -25.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $389.47M. That closing price of SMR’s stock is at a discount of -129.71% from its 52-week high price of $11.21 and is indicating a premium of 62.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -25.84%, in the last five days SMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $4.88 price level, adding 56.47% to its value on the day. NuScale Power Corporation’s shares saw a change of 48.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.07% in past 5-day. NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) showed a performance of 83.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.43 million shares which calculate 9.13 days to cover the short interests.