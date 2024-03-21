Buy, Sell Or Hold NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) At $5.08?

In recent trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 17.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.08 trading at -$0.02 or -0.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.98B. That most recent trading price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -218.5% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a premium of 5.91% from its 52-week low price of $4.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 49.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 60.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.43%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $5.08 price level, adding 13.31% to its value on the day. NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -44.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.99% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -14.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 179.2 million shares which calculate 3.46 days to cover the short interests.