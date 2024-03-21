Buy, Sell Or Hold New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) At $3.59?

In last trading session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw 25.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.59 trading at $0.08 or 2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.86B. That closing price of NYCB’s stock is at a discount of -296.1% from its 52-week high price of $14.22 and is indicating a premium of 52.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.28%, in the last five days NYCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $3.59 price level, adding 10.92% to its value on the day. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.27% in past 5-day. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) showed a performance of -23.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.56 million shares which calculate 0.89 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -80.00% while that of industry is -11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -134.80% in the current quarter and calculating -95.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -26.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $653.38 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $647.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $524.83 million and $779.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.50% while estimating it to be -16.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.30%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.70% institutions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NYCB for having 84.61 million shares of worth $951.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 73.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $820.48 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.6 million shares of worth $256.23 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $253.11 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.