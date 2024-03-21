Buy, Sell Or Hold MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) At $0.46?

In last trading session, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.01 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.68M. That closing price of MLGO’s stock is at a discount of -3291.3% from its 52-week high price of $15.60 and is indicating a premium of 19.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days MLGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 22.58% to its value on the day. MicroAlgo Inc’s shares saw a change of -49.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.47% in past 5-day. MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) showed a performance of -43.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.