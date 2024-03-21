Buy, Sell Or Hold Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) At $5.99?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 3.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.99 trading at $0.43 or 7.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $969.06M. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -106.68% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 36.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.73%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $5.99 price level, adding 21.7% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s shares saw a change of -6.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.54% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 39.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.02 million shares which calculate 5.37 days to cover the short interests.