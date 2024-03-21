Buy, Sell Or Hold Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) At $5.99?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 3.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.99 trading at $0.43 or 7.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $969.06M. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -106.68% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 36.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.73%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $5.99 price level, adding 21.7% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s shares saw a change of -6.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.54% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 39.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.02 million shares which calculate 5.37 days to cover the short interests.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.15% during past 5 years.
LAC Dividends
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.25% institutions for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) that are currently holding shares of the company.