Buy, Sell Or Hold GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) At $1.52?

In last trading session, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at -$0.04 or -2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $390.38M. That closing price of EAF’s stock is at a discount of -250.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.32 and is indicating a premium of 22.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.56%, in the last five days EAF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 21.24% to its value on the day. GrafTech International Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -30.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.65% in past 5-day. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) showed a performance of 13.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.89 million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GrafTech International Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.64% while that of industry is 5.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -550.00% in the current quarter and calculating -450.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $125.69 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.87%.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.83% institutions for GrafTech International Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at EAF for having 38.52 million shares of worth $58.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brookfield Corp /ON/, which was holding about 27.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.46 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and AMG Yacktman Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.25 million shares of worth $27.74 million or 7.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.