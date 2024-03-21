Buy, Sell Or Hold Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) At $1.90?

In recent trading session, Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.24 or 14.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $463.81M. That most recent trading price of GGR’s stock is at a discount of -120.53% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 36.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 217.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.42%, in the last five days GGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 3.55% to its value on the day. Gogoro Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.24% in past 5-day. Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) showed a performance of 1.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.4 million shares which calculate 12.01 days to cover the short interests.