Buy, Sell Or Hold Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) At $1.90?

In recent trading session, Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.24 or 14.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $463.81M. That most recent trading price of GGR’s stock is at a discount of -120.53% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 36.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 217.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 14.42%, in the last five days GGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 3.55% to its value on the day. Gogoro Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.24% in past 5-day. Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) showed a performance of 1.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.4 million shares which calculate 12.01 days to cover the short interests.
Gogoro Inc (GGR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Gogoro Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.15% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400.7 million for the same.
GGR Dividends
Gogoro Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 34.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.19% institutions for Gogoro Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP is the top institutional holder at GGR for having 8.5 million shares of worth $15.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 6.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.75 million.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.33 million shares of worth $4.31 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.