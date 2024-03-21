Buy, Sell Or Hold Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) At $0.57?

In last trading session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw 11.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 12.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.04 or 8.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.79M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -371.93% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 57.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.37%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the green. Genius Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -14.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 96.55% in past 5-day. Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of 59.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.96 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Genius Group Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.28% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
GNS Dividends
Genius Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 11.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.03% institutions for Genius Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at GNS for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73535.0.