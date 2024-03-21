Buy, Sell Or Hold Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) At $0.57?

In last trading session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw 11.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 12.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.04 or 8.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.79M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -371.93% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 57.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.37%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the green. Genius Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -14.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 96.55% in past 5-day. Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of 59.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.96 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.