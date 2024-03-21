Buy, Sell Or Hold Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) At $0.42?

In last trading session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) saw 12.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.02 or -5.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $174.79M. That closing price of CYBN’s stock is at a discount of -76.19% from its 52-week high price of $0.74 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.08%, in the last five days while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. Cybin Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) showed a performance of 13.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.18 million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.