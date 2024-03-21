Buy, Sell Or Hold BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) At $0.02?

In last trading session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw 175.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.02 trading at $0.0 or 2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.81M. That closing price of BCAN’s stock is at a discount of -19150.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.85 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days BCAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.02 price level, adding 28.06% to its value on the day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s shares saw a change of -93.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.31% in past 5-day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) showed a performance of -91.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.