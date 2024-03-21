Buy, Sell Or Hold Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) At $9.98?

In recent trading session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.98 trading at $0.39 or 4.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.25B. That most recent trading price of BE’s stock is at a discount of -106.61% from its 52-week high price of $20.62 and is indicating a premium of 15.73% from its 52-week low price of $8.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days BE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $9.98 price level, subtracting -0.4% to its value on the day. Bloom Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -32.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.52% in past 5-day. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) showed a performance of 11.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.27 million shares which calculate 5.7 days to cover the short interests.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bloom Energy Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 240.00% while that of industry is 7.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.10% in the current quarter and calculating 94.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $253.96 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $334.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.66% during past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.31% institutions for Bloom Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BE for having 32.45 million shares of worth $322.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 14.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 23.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $235.34 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.86 million shares of worth $187.37 million or 8.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $63.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.