Buy, Sell Or Hold Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) At $0.07?

In last trading session, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw 2.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.07 trading at $0.01 or 9.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.48M. That closing price of BENF’s stock is at a discount of -23471.43% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.12%, in the last five days BENF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.07 price level, adding 14.0% to its value on the day. Beneficient’s shares saw a change of -86.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.26% in past 5-day. Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) showed a performance of -73.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.