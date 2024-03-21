Buy, Sell Or Hold Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) At $0.07?

In last trading session, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw 2.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.07 trading at $0.01 or 9.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.48M. That closing price of BENF’s stock is at a discount of -23471.43% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.12%, in the last five days BENF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.07 price level, adding 14.0% to its value on the day. Beneficient’s shares saw a change of -86.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.26% in past 5-day. Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) showed a performance of -73.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.
BENF Dividends
Beneficient is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 71.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.38% institutions for Beneficient that are currently holding shares of the company. Hatteras Investment Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at BENF for having 49.43 million shares of worth $148.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.45 million.