Buy, Sell Or Hold Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) At $0.66?

In last trading session, Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.04 or 6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.22M. That closing price of BNZI’s stock is at a discount of -2410.61% from its 52-week high price of $16.57 and is indicating a premium of 10.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.67%, in the last five days BNZI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 11.99% to its value on the day. Banzai International Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.71% in past 5-day. Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) showed a performance of -32.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.
BNZI Dividends
Banzai International Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 60.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.59% institutions for Banzai International Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.