Buy, Sell Or Hold Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) At $0.66?

In last trading session, Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.04 or 6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.22M. That closing price of BNZI’s stock is at a discount of -2410.61% from its 52-week high price of $16.57 and is indicating a premium of 10.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.67%, in the last five days BNZI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 11.99% to its value on the day. Banzai International Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.71% in past 5-day. Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) showed a performance of -32.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.