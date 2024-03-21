Buy, Sell Or Hold Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) At $0.38?

In last trading session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) saw 5.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.01 or 3.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.25M. That closing price of AULT’s stock is at a discount of -182326.32% from its 52-week high price of $693.22 and is indicating a premium of 7.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.23%, in the last five days AULT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 16.99% to its value on the day. Ault Alliance Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.54% in past 5-day. Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) showed a performance of -14.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.87 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.