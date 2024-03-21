Buy, Sell Or Hold Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) At $5.07?

In recent trading session, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.07 trading at $0.01 or 0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.57B. That most recent trading price of ACHR’s stock is at a discount of -47.73% from its 52-week high price of $7.49 and is indicating a premium of 65.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days ACHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $5.07 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. Archer Aviation Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.68% in past 5-day. Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) showed a performance of 0.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.9 million shares which calculate 9.28 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Archer Aviation Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.30% in the current quarter and calculating 52.10% increase in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.84%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.76% institutions for Archer Aviation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACHR for having 23.79 million shares of worth $120.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 11.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.19 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.15 million shares of worth $61.49 million or 5.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $39.57 million in the company or a holder of 3.75% of company’s stock.