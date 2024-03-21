Buy, Sell Or Hold Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) At $5.03?

In recent trading session, Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw 10.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.03 trading at $1.38 or 37.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $198.74M. That most recent trading price of AMTX’s stock is at a discount of -78.73% from its 52-week high price of $8.99 and is indicating a premium of 76.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 518.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 37.81%, in the last five days AMTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $5.03 price level, subtracting -3.07% to its value on the day. Aemetis Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.19% in past 5-day. Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) showed a performance of 37.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 million shares which calculate 11.8 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aemetis Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.48% while that of industry is -17.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.40% in the current quarter and calculating 22.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 107.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.38 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $59.53 million and $45.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.00% while estimating it to be 104.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.64% during past 5 years.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.06% institutions for Aemetis Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC is the top institutional holder at AMTX for having 1.82 million shares of worth $8.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 1.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $5.35 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.