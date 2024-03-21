Buy, Sell Or Hold Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) At $1.52?

In last trading session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw 2.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at -$0.13 or -7.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $315.48M. That closing price of ADVM’s stock is at a discount of -95.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.97 and is indicating a premium of 55.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.88%, in the last five days ADVM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 17.84% to its value on the day. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 101.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.56% in past 5-day. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) showed a performance of -22.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.43 million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.