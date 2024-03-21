Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) 53.36% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.1764?

In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 4.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0.15 or 42.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.83M. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -578.43% from its 52-week high price of $3.46 and is indicating a premium of 74.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 42.54%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 7.27% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 53.36% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 40.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.07 million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.