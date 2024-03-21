Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.09?

In last trading session, Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.09 trading at $0.43 or 11.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.51M. That closing price of BIG’s stock is at a discount of -205.62% from its 52-week high price of $12.50 and is indicating a premium of 15.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.75%, in the last five days BIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $4.09 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Big Lots Inc’s shares saw a change of -47.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.51% in past 5-day. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) showed a performance of -4.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.62 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.