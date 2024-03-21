Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.09?

In last trading session, Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.09 trading at $0.43 or 11.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.51M. That closing price of BIG’s stock is at a discount of -205.62% from its 52-week high price of $12.50 and is indicating a premium of 15.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.75%, in the last five days BIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $4.09 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Big Lots Inc’s shares saw a change of -47.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.51% in past 5-day. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) showed a performance of -4.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.62 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Big Lots Inc (BIG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Big Lots Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.98% while that of industry is 10.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.90% in the current quarter and calculating 11.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.
BIG Dividends
Big Lots Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 24 and May 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.